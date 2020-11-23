Chicago Weather: 1-3 inches of snow possible overnight; Winter Weather Advisory issued for NW suburbs

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Kane, McHenry, DeKalb and Boone counties from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow are expected to accumulate in the western and northwestern suburbs between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. This could lead to some slippery spots and slowdowns during the morning commute in these areas.
Most other areas will see less than 1 inch of accumulation, mainly on grassy areas. Areas near the lakefront are not expected to see any accumulating snow, Mowry said.
Mowry said the snow is expected to change over to rain after 8 a.m. and will linger the rest of the day.