Accuweather Alert Day Monday with some snow accumulation expected in Chicago-area

ACCUMULATIONS:

TIMING:

IMPACT:

CHILLY WEEK AHEAD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Any is expected Monday as a storm system approaches from the west, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.While Sunday night is expected to be windy but dry, Mowry said precipitation will spread from the southwest to northeast during the morning into the afternoon Monday. However, he added that the city may not see any precipitation until after 11 a.m., but areas southwest may have some beginning in the morning.Chicago and Cook County could see between 0 to 2 inches of snow accumulation, with lower totals in southern parts of the county, according to Mowry. He also said there will likely be no accumulation in the heart of the city and by the lakefront. Areas west and northwest could see 1 to 3 inches with areas around Rockford seeing 2 to 4 inches of snow.Precipitation will creep into southwest counties and move northward during the midday hours. The early morning precipitation in southwest counties could fall as freezing rain and sleet. Some impacts possible, but likely not anything major given how warm the ground is and air temperatures at 31 to 32 degrees. The heaviest precipitation will fall between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Mowry said. This will be the time frame where we would see accumulation of snow. After 6 p.m., precipitation will weaken and will change to drizzle and light rain.The morning commute for those in the city should be okay, but areas southwest (i.e. LaSalle, Pontiac, Kankakee) could have some freezing rain/sleet in the morning. Midday hours through afternoon commute will likely see some slushy accumulation on roads, but most of the accumulation will occur on grassy areas. With temperatures above freezing at the surface and warm ground temperatures, no icing conditions are expected, according to Mowry. Instead, just slushy light accumulations where precipitation is falling heavy enough.No big warm-up is expected until next weekend. A cold, windy rain is likely on Thursday.