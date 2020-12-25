Indiana Weather: Lake-effect snow has parts of NW IN waking up to White Christmas

INDIANA (WLS) -- Lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana has some in the Chicago area waking up to a White Christmas Friday morning.Some areas only received a dusting, but white-out conditions and hazardous roads were reported in other places, including the Indiana Tollway in LaPorte County, where a plow needed to be towed off the side of the road.The conditions tricky for driving, but it's still a welcome Christmas sight for Michigan City resident Teare Russel."For two years we haven't had snow so for it to be snowing now, it feels good. It's a blessing," said Russell. ""I think this will bring happiness to a lot of people. We had an off year."The snow in northwest Indiana is expected to end by mid-morning.Of course some people may be heading outside for a Christmas Mass, so be sure to give yourself extra time this morning in case the roads are dicey in your area. And definitely bring a jacket with bitter cold temperatures across the Chicago area.