Chicago weather forecast calls for 2 rounds of storms Wednesday; PM storms could be severe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is bracing for two rounds of storms that could potentially bring severe weather to the city and suburbs Wednesday.The first round of thunderstorms is forecast to rumble through the area starting as early as 8 a.m., ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.The morning round of storms is not expected to become severe. Depending on how much rain we see, they could actually help stabilize the atmosphere.Temperatures will rise into the 70s Wednesday afternoon, before a passing cold front sets off another round of storms between 2 and 8 p.m.The biggest threat in any storms that develop will be damaging winds, although large hail, heavy rain and brief tornadoes are also possible, Schwarz said.Across the Chicago area, the probability of a tornado within 25 miles of any given point is at 5%."Doesn't seem like a lot, but that's significant when we're talking about tornadoes," Schwarz said.According to the Storm Prediction Center, Chicago and most of suburbs are under a "slight" risk - a level 2 out of 5 - for severe weather on Wednesday. Far southern suburbs including Kankakke County and parts of northwest Indiana are under an "enhanced" risk for severe weather - a level 3 out of 5.Rainfall would be welcome along the Wisconsin border, where parts of Lake and McHenry counties are experiencing moderate drought conditions.