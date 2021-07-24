flooding

Severe thunderstorms bring strong winds, rain to Chicago area, NW Indiana | LIVE RADAR

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in several Chicago area counties, NW IN
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues in Kenosha

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms moved through the Chicago area and northwest Indiana Saturday amid a hot and humid summer day.

Severe storms brought storms winds and heavy rain through the Chicago area and northwest Indiana Saturday.



The severe weather prompted several thunderstorm watches and warnings throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

7-Day Forecast HERE



Just after 3:30 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms over Fox River Grove that is moving southeast at 30 mph, NWS said.

Half-inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm.

Damaging winds reportedly caused large tree limbs to fall on a car in Lincoln Park, according to NWS. Winds with gusts up to 60 mph also reportedly knocked down tree limbs in Lake County, Indiana.

While the rain has moved on for now, areas such as Des Plaines, saw rainfall totals of about 1.58 inches.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
