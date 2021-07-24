Severe thunderstorms bring strong winds, rain to Chicago area, NW Indiana | LIVE RADAR

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10908180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Severe storms brought storms winds and heavy rain through the Chicago area and northwest Indiana Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10908223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Severe storms brought storms winds and heavy rain through the Chicago area and northwest Indiana Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms moved through the Chicago area and northwest Indiana Saturday amid a hot and humid summer day.The severe weather prompted several thunderstorm watches and warnings throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.Just after 3:30 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms over Fox River Grove that is moving southeast at 30 mph, NWS said.Half-inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm.Damaging winds reportedly caused large tree limbs to fall on a car in Lincoln Park, according to NWS. Winds with gusts up to 60 mph also reportedly knocked down tree limbs in Lake County, Indiana.While the rain has moved on for now, areas such as Des Plaines, saw rainfall totals of about 1.58 inches.