Chicago Weather: Floodwaters continue to close roads in city, suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Floodwater is still a big problem in the city and suburbs Tuesday and parts of Lower Wacker Drive will be closed for the rest of the week, because of high water.Barricades remain up to keep people away from Lower Wacker Drive. Lower Wacker from Randolph to Harrison will stay closed through Saturday while city water management crews work to clear all of the water out from the underground roadway.Meanwhile, for residents of River City Marina apartment building, it was a repeat of 10 years ago, but worse.Floodwater poured in to the underground parking garage, knocking out power to the building, prompting residents to be evacuated.Doug James owns a boat docked at the marina."All of the power to the building and the power to the docks have been closed, so no refrigeration and amenities for electricity" James said.Also Willis tower has been hit especially hard by flooding. The power was knocked out to the building early Monday morning after four feet of water flooded the electrical vault. Crews have been working through the night to access the vault safely.Meanwhile, the Chicago River was so high, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District reversed the flow of the river into Lake Michigan. Aremains in effect for Lake and Cook Counties until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.This comes after almost record setting rainfall totals in May, pushing water levels on Lake Michigan to near historic highs. Chicago has seen 8.3 inches of rain so far in May, breaking the May record set last year of 8.25 inches of rain.The floodwater is still very high this morning in some western suburbs. Lyons and Lisle have been especially hard-hit.On some neighborhood streets, the water got as high as four feet. Some homeowners reported water creeping through their walls.In Elgin, Walton Island is nearly underwater. The rising waters from the Fox River covered a large portion of Festival Park.