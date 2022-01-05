Weather Chicago: Winter advisory issued for area warning of blowing and drifting snow

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Will, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois, and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
The National Weather Service warned of hazardous driving conditions in open stretches, especially west of Chicago. Snow accumulation was expected to be less than half an inch.
Temperatures were expected to drop to 16 by noon Wednesday, then into the single digits at night, with wind chills as low as minus-6. A similar pattern is expected Thursday and Friday, with a slight chance of snow or freezing rain Saturday.
