Chicago area to experience 'weather whiplash' as snow moves in following 'fake spring' | LIVE RADAR

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is experiencing a bit of a weather whiplash as a new weather system moves in Sunday night, bringing snow.It's quiet outside for now, but that will soon change as a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday and last until noon Monday.The new storm system is expected to bring more rain, as well as a rain/snow mix, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott.The Chicago area will be dry for the next several hours. The precipitation will begin to move in between 8 and 11 p.m., Scott added. Snow fall will pick up in intensity overnight Sunday and is expected to impact the Monday morning commute.This comes after a system brought strong winds and heavy rain Saturday. The day started off warmer than it's been, with highs in the mid to upper-50s, prompting many in the Chicago area to enjoy what has been dubbed "fake spring" before a thunderstorm moved in later in the evening.That same storm produced athat left at least seven people dead, including two children.Emergency officials said the tornado was spotted around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The severe weather event also caused significant damage to several homes southwest of Des Moines. An official with Madison County Emergency Management confirmed that the tornado damaged or destroyed 52 homes. Six people were still being treated for their injuries.The National Weather Service in the area said initial photos and videos suggest this may have been an EF3 tornado.