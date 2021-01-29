Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for Saturday, Sunday; 5-9 inches of snow expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Chicago area and much of Northwest Indiana from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.The warning goes into effect at 3 p.m. Saturday and lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday. Heavy, wet snow is likely.Cook, Lake , McHenry, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Kendall, Kane, Grundy, Lasalle and Kankaee counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are all under the Winter Storm Warning. Other parts of Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Watch.ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry said the heaviest snow is expected to fall between 6 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday. Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour during that time with total accumulations between 4 and 7 inches in that window.Moderate snow is expected to continue through about 8 a.m. Sunday morning, but not as heavy as overnight, Mowry said. Another 1 to 2 inches is possible during this time.Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday light to moderate snowfall is expected with some lake effect possible. Some light accumulation is possible but the heaviest snow will have passed, Mowry said.Overall snow totals of 5 to 9 inches are expected in many areas. Higher totals are possible.