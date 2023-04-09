Chicago shootings: At least 13 shot, 2 teens killed in gun violence across city, police say

A Chicago shooting left a teen shot and killed in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street in Washington Heights, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 13 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A teen girl was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Washington Heights neighborhood's 10600 block of South Sangamon Street at about 12:51 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 15-year-old girl sitting in a vehicle's back seat with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Police said the Chicago Fire Department transported the victim in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner later identified her as Demea Morris. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Another teenager was shot and killed Friday evening in the Dunning neighborhood. About 7 p.m., the teen was in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue when he got into a verbal altercation with someone who then shot him, according to Chicago police. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left abdomen and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said. He has been identified to the Cook County medical examiner's office as Daniel Rios, 17. No one was in custody.

Police said at least 11 more people were shot in Chicago this weekend.

Last weekend, at least 21 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

