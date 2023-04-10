Chicago shootings: 19 shot, 3 fatally, in gun violence across city, police say

A Chicago shooting left a teen shot and killed in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street in Washington Heights, the police department said.

CHICAGO -- Nineteen people have been shot, three o fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A teen girl was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Washington Heights neighborhood's 10600-block of South Sangamon Street at about 12:51 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 15-year-old girl sitting in a vehicle's back seat with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Police said the Chicago Fire Department transported the victim in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner later identified her as Demea Morris. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Another teenager was shot and killed Friday evening in the Dunning neighborhood. About 7 p.m., the teen was in the 670- block of West Belmont Avenue when he got into a verbal altercation with someone who then shot him, according to Chicago police. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left abdomen and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said. He has been identified to the Cook County medical examiner's office as Daniel Rios, 17. No one was in custody.

Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday evening in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 5:40 p.m., Timothy Taylor, 30, and a 24-year-old man were on the street in the 7000-block of South Lafayette Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Taylor was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three people were wounded in a shootout early Saturday in Avalon Park. Two men, 35 and 36, were walking to their vehicle in the 8000-block of South Anthony Avenue when a 30-year-old man they knew approached, police said. After then men fought, the men began firing at each other, officials said. The 35-year-old man was shot in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 36-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left thigh, police said. The 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, officials said.

Last weekend, at least 21 people were shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

