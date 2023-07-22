The man ran to a nearby hotel lobby in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue after being shot near Lake and Wabash.

Chicago shootings: At least 17 people shot, 5 killed in weekend shootings across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 17 people have been shot, including five fatal shootings, across Chicago so far this weekend, police say.

Five men were shot early Saturday in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said.

One man has died as a result of the shooting, and another man was initially reported in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, police said. The three other victims were reported to be in good condition.

No one is in custody and police continue to investigate.

There was another fatal shooting early Saturday after two men got into an altercation in Chicago Lawn, police said.

A 49-year-old man was shot in the chest around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue and was pronounced at the scene, police said.

The man who opened fire has not been identified or arrested, and area detectives continue to investigate.

A third fatal shooting early Saturday resulted in one man being killed and another seriously injured in Auburn Gresham, police said.

A group of people were gathered around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. A 40-year-old man was pronounced at a hospital, and a 41-year-old man was taken to another hospital initially listed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported.

Also in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a 16-year-old male was shot and killed Friday evening, police said.

The teen was found in the 1200 block of West 81st Street around 10:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at Comer Children's hospital.

No one was in custody.

A man died in the Loop Friday evening after being shot near Lake and Wabash and fleeing into a nearby hotel lobby, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was on a sidewalk at about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of East Lake Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

No arrests were reported and detectives continue to investigate.

ABC7 contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)