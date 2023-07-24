Chicago shootings: At least 33 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend shootings across city, police say

A Chicago shooting left 3 injured on West 54th Place in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- At least 33 people have been shot, including six fatal shootings, across Chicago so far this weekend, police say.

Sunday

A 29-year-old man found in a rolled over vehicle in the city's Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning had been shot in the head, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to a person shot in the 3000-block of West 21st Street about 1:25 a.m. found a man in a rolled over vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, CPD said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later, police said.

No one was in custody and the man killed had not yet been identified later Sunday morning.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

Saturday

Five men were shot early Saturday in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, in the 1400-block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said.

One man has died as a result of the shooting, and another man was initially reported in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, police said. The three other victims were reported to be in good condition.

No one is in custody and police continue to investigate.

There was another fatal shooting early Saturday after two men got into an altercation in Chicago Lawn, police said.

A 49-year-old man was shot in the chest around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue and was pronounced at the scene, police said.

The man who opened fire has not been identified or arrested, and area detectives continue to investigate.

A third fatal shooting early Saturday resulted in one man being killed and another seriously injured in Auburn Gresham, police said.

A group of people were gathered around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. A 40-year-old man was pronounced at a hospital, and a 41-year-old man was taken to another hospital initially listed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported.

A 64-year-old man was shot and critically wounded on the city's Northwest Side Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The man was in the 4800-block of West Strong Street in the Forest Glen Neighborhood about 12:25 p.m. when he was shot in the chest after an argument with someone known by police, CPD said.

The man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.

Area Five detectives are speaking with a person of interest, and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Three people were shot Saturday night on Chicago's South Side, police said.

A group of people was standing on the sidewalk in the 2100-block of West 54th Place in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood just before 11:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect fired shots from the west alley of the street, hitting three people, according to CPD.

A male suspect was shot in the leg, and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition; a 39-year-old woman was shot twice in the right thigh, and taken to U of C in good condition; and another woman in her 30s was shot in the leg and took herself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Sunday morning.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Friday

Also in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a 16-year-old male was shot and killed Friday evening, police said.

The teen was found in the 1200-block of West 81st Street around 10:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at Comer Children's hospital.

No one was in custody.

A man died in the Loop Friday evening after being shot near Lake and Wabash and fleeing into a nearby hotel lobby, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was on a sidewalk at about 11:30 p.m. in the first-block of East Lake Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 13-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while riding his bike Saturday evening in South Shore, police said.

Around 5 p.m., someone in a red Hyundai fired shots while the boy, 13, was riding in the 1900-block of East 67th Street, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Last weekend 40 were shot, four fatally, across Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

