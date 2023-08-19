Chicago shootings: At least 18 people shot, 3 killed, in weekend shootings across city, police say

An 18-year-old man inside of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

CHICAGO -- At least 18 people have been shot, including three fatal shootings, across Chicago so far this weekend, police say.

In the latest fatal shooting, a man has was killed in a drive-by early Saturday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was standing on the street in the 8900 block of South Carpenter Street when someone in a car fired multiple shots just after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to each arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

No one was in custody.

A passenger of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was inside a car just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone fired shots, striking the man in the head, cheek and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were made.

A 16-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot Friday at around 7:49 p.m. in the 4400 block of S. Lavergne on the city's Southwest Side.

CPD said the teen was near the sidewalk when he was struck multiple times to the body by gunfire.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody, area detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, four teens are recovering after they were wounded in a shooting Friday night at a gathering in North Lawndale.

Two suspects walked up and fired shots into a large crowd that was gathered around 11:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 13th Place, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot six times to the left side of his body and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A woman, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Two 17-year-old boys who were also shot were listed in good condition, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)