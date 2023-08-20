An 18-year-old man inside of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Chicago shootings: At least 29 shot, 5 killed, in weekend shootings across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 29 people have been shot, five fatally, across Chicago so far this weekend, police say.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that 17-year-old Ashuntice Wilburn was shot to death at a West Side Park on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police said she, along with a 16-year-old boy, were shot while a block party was going on nearby.

"And, then we hear shots. And then, we heard tires, like, squealing away and was like, 'No, those were not fireworks,'" said Antoinette Coleman, who heard the gunfire. "The first thing I wanted to do was grab my grand babies and cover them, because I don't want anything to happen to them."

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the North Austin neighborhood's 5700-block of West Bloomingdale Avenue at about 4:10 p.m. Wilburn and the teen boy were in Galewood Park when someone opened fire.

"We can't even go to the park, because the parks are not safe. And, to try to have a block party, and we're right up the street, and somebody's shooting - it's sad," Coleman said.

Wilburn, shot in the buttocks, was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. The teen boy, shot in the right leg, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

"And, she was probably so innocent in this, and now she's lost her life. Now, her family's got to deal with this," Coleman said.

The tragic shooting left a lingering concern for people, including children, at the block party. They were simply trying to enjoy their weekend before school starts.

"We got to dig deeper and figure how our children can have the ability to be children. They don't get that anymore," Coleman said.

Hours later, a teen boy was fatally shot in his head on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 8700-block of South Cregier Avenue at about 6:51 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was shot in his head and chest.

The victim was transported in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died, police said.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A man was killed in a drive-by early Saturday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was standing on the street in the 8900-block of South Carpenter Street when someone in a car fired multiple shots just after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to each arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

No one was in custody.

A passenger of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was inside a car just before 10 p.m. in the 4300-block of West Maypole Avenue when someone fired shots, striking the man in the head, cheek and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were made.

A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot Friday at around 7:49 p.m. in the 4400-block of S. Lavergne on the city's Southwest Side.

CPD said the teen was near the sidewalk when he was struck multiple times to the body by gunfire.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody, area detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, four teens are recovering after they were wounded in a shooting Friday night at a gathering in North Lawndale.

Two suspects walked up and fired shots into a large crowd that was gathered around 11:50 p.m. in the 3500-block of West 13th Place, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot six times to the left side of his body and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A woman, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Two 17-year-old boys who were also shot were listed in good condition, police said.

Last weekend, police said at least 24 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city.

