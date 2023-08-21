A Chicago shooting left a teen boy killed in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue on the South Side, the police department said.

Chicago shootings: At least 38 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend shootings across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 38 people have been shot, seven fatally, across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A man was shot to death in his car early Sunday at a red light in River North.

The 24-year-old was stopped at the light about 3:30 a.m. in the 800-block of North Orleans Street when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to him and began shooting at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Two Chicago Public Schools students were gunned down this weekend.

It's an agonizing reality for Athena Harshaw. Every single time she leaves her home, she'll have to see the very spot where her 14-year-old nephew, Rayjohn, was found by a neighbor beside her home on Saturday night.

"They took him from the world, because he was going to be somebody," Athena said. "He was only 14. He didn't even make 16. He didn't do 18. He didn't go to college. He didn't even get to walk in school."

Rayjohn was a top student who loved to play basketball.

Police were called to the home on South Cregier Avenue and East 87th Place, where, investigators said, the shooter got away. Rayjohn's family said he was supposed to start his freshman year on Monday at Hyde Park High School.

"Like, this is crazy. He was 14. His book bag was packed for school. He was so excited to go to Hyde Park," Athena said.

Hours before that shooting, police said, two other teenagers were shot at a North Austin park. Ashuntice Wilburn, 17, was killed.

"When I look back over her life, she was just starting her life," said Patty Ringo, Ashuntice's grandmother.

In that brief life, Ashuntice volunteered with her grandmother in an anti-violence program at Greater St. John Bible Church, and was supposed to begin her senior year at Schurz High School on Monday.

Plans for both teens' futures are now left shattered as their families call for change through their heartache and tears.

Grief counselors will be available at both victims' schools on Monday to help with anyone who might need them.

CPS provided a statement, saying, ""With great sadness, we are devastated to learn about the loss of these young people. The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by these tragic deaths."

Hours before those shootings, a man was killed in a drive-by early Saturday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was standing on the street in the 8900-block of South Carpenter Street when someone in a car fired multiple shots just after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to each arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

No one was in custody.

A passenger of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was inside a car just before 10 p.m. in the 4300-block of West Maypole Avenue when someone fired shots, striking the man in the head, cheek and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were made.

A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot Friday at around 7:49 p.m. in the 4400-block of S. Lavergne on the city's Southwest Side.

CPD said the teen was near the sidewalk when he was struck multiple times to the body by gunfire.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody, area detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, four teens are recovering after they were wounded in a shooting Friday night at a gathering in North Lawndale.

Two suspects walked up and fired shots into a large crowd that was gathered around 11:50 p.m. in the 3500-block of West 13th Place, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot six times to the left side of his body and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A woman, 18, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Two 17-year-old boys who were also shot were listed in good condition, police said.

Last weekend, police said at least 24 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)