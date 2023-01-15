Chicago shootings: At least 11 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 11 people have been shot, one fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.

A 17-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot while walking on the sidewalk ion the Far South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said an unknown vehicle pulled up and a gunman shot at the victim, striking him in the neck. The teen was transported to Christ Hospital. Area Two detectives are investigating.

On Saturday morning, a man was shot and killed on the city's West Side, police said. The shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 5600 block of West Lake Street just before noon. A 29-year-old man was outside when three people approached him, and one of them fired shots, preliminary police information indicated. The victim, shot in the back and neck, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Another man was shot on the South Side about two hours earlier, police said. The shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood's 1000 block of West 76th Street just after 10 a.m. A 19-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and felt pain, preliminary police information indicated. The victim, shot throughout his body, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical center in stable condition. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are currently investigating.

On Friday night, a man was shot at a Northwest Side gas station, police said. The shooting happened in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 3900 block of West Division Street at about 9:24 p.m. A 40-year-old man was in a fight with three other males when one, who wore blue gloves, shot him. The victim, shot in the right arm, was escorted by police to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

About two hours earlier, a man was shot on the South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 2000 block of East 87th Street at about 7:15 p.m. A 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone came out of a gangway and shot him. The victim, shot in the left bicep, was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, 11 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence incidents across the city.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood