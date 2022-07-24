Chicago shootings: 51 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says

SUNDAY
A group of people were changing a tire on the street in Homan Square's 3300 block of West Harrison Street at about 3:19 a.m. Sunday when a dark SUV approached, police said. An unknown man got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victims before fleeing northbound on Homan Avenue. A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other victims, one who sustained seven gunshot wounds to the body and another who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, arms and body, were transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
Minutes later, two people were shot, one fatally, in Back of the Yards, police said. A 37-year-old man tried to intervene in an argument inside a residence in the 5400 block of South Winchester Avenue between a male offender and a 25-year-old woman at about 3:30 a.m. The offender produced a firearm and began firing shots in the direction of the victims. The male victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was shot in the right armpit and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.
SATURDAY
Another fatal shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at a party in Logan Square. A 34-year-old man got into an argument with someone who then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the head at the gathering in the 3700 block of West Fullerton. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.
Less than an hour later, four people were shot and wounded in East Garfield Park. About 1:45 a.m., a group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, Chicago police said. All four were taken to nearby hospitals in good condition.
At about 12:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was shot after he was forced out of a vehicle by three men in South Shore. One of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the man in left elbow, knee and wrist in the 7200 block of South Yates Boulevard, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and his condition was not reported. No one was in custody.
At about 3:15 a.m., two women were shot and wounded along a popular Old Town nightlife stretch on the Near North Side. Chicago police officers on foot patrol heard shots and found the two woman in the first block of West Division Street, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. A suspect was taken into custody after a brief chase and a weapon was recovered, police said. No charges have been announced.
Three men were wounded Saturday when a gunman firing from a gray sedan targeted a group of people attending a funeral service at a Far South Side church. The shots rang out about 2:30 p.m. when family members attending the service gathering to take a photo outside Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in Roseland, according to Chicago police and witnesses at the scene. The group was standing in the 100 block of East 108th Street when the gunman opened fire as the sedan drove by, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, shoulder and leg and a 37-year-old man was struck in the right thigh, police said. Both were taken to Roseland Hospital. A 25-year-old man shot in the back was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. All three were listed in good condition, police said.
Four people were wounded when 25 to 30 gunshots were fired into a group on the city's South Side late Saturday night, the Chicago Police Department said. The group was gathered on the street in the Back of the Yard neighborhood's 5400 block of South Paulina Street at about 11:45 p.m. when unknown people fired at them, Chicago police said. Four men were struck by gunfire. They were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 27-year-old man, shot in the stomach, and a 42-year-old man, shot in the upper right arm, were transported in critical condition, police said. A 31-year-old man, shot in the groin area, and a 32-year-old man, shot in the right arm and elbow, were transported in good condition. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.
FRIDAY
Just before midnight Friday, two men were driving in the 2200 block of West 18th Place when someone fired shots at them. The first man, 26, was shot in the back and the other man, 27, was shot in the left ankle. They both went to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
About 8:30 p.m., two men were shot in North Lawndale. A 30-year-old man was shot in the foot and a 26-year-old was shot in the thigh in the 3200 block of West 13th Street. Both were taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.
No one was in custody for those shootings.
At least nine other people were wounded in separate shootings since Friday night, mostly concentrated on the city's South and West sides.
Eight people were killed and at least 17 others, including an off duty Chicago police officer, were wounded by gunfire across Chicago last weekend.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)