Chicago shootings: 12 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A West Pullman, Chicago shooting left two people killed and two more hurt in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street on the South Side, police said.

CHICAGO -- At least 12 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.

Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened just after midnight in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12700 block of South Halsted Street, police said. The victims were at a gathering when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Two victims, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital, where they later died, police said. Their identities have been made public. A 27-year-old was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. A fourth victim, shot in the leg, self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition. Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Minutes later, a man was found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. He was discovered about 12:30 a.m. lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said. His age was not known. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Additional information was not available. No arrests were reported.

Hours later, a man was shot and killed during an argument inside a home in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. The 60-year-old was arguing with a man he knew about 3:40 a.m. in a residence in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue when he was shot in the chest, stomach and thigh, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The gunman left a handgun at the scene, which officers later recovered, and fled the residence, police said. He was arrested near the scene shortly after the shooting. Additional details were not available. Area Two detectives are investigating.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)