Chicago weekend violence: 7 killed, 38 shot

Police say seven people were murdered and 38 were shot over the weekend.The last homicide Sunday claimed the life of a 56-year-old man in the Far South Side's Eden Green neighborhood. About 10:50 p.m., Andre Charleston was arguing with someone in the 300 block of East 130th Street when the person pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.He was struck multiple times in his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, authorities said. Charleston was a resident of Calumet Park.Earlier Sunday morning, two men were killed in a triple shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The three men were sitting in a parked vehicle about 5:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone fired shots at them, according to police.Two of the men, 21-year-old Parish McKenzie and 22-year-old Tremel Thomas, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they both died, according to police and the medical examiner's office. A 28-year-old man was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.On Saturday, seven people were involved in a shooting on the West Side according to police.About 9:40 p.m., seven men were gathered at a park bench in the 3100 block of West Fulton when four people approached them and opened fire, Chicago Police said.Tavish Harris, 30, of Berwyn, was shot in the head and pronounced at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Six other men, ranging from 22 to 47 years old, were shot and taken by paramedics to hospitals in various conditions.Another man was killed in a shooting in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 10:15 p.m., two men were standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 106th Street when several males fired shots from an alley, according to police.Quentaun G. McClinton, 26, was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, authorities said. He lived on the same block where he was shot. Another 26-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds his hand and back.The third fatal shooting Saturday left a man dead in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. About 9:45 p.m., officers found the 22-year-old man unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. He was taken from the 1300 block of South Avers to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.