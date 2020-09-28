Chicago weekend violence leaves 51 people wounded in shootings, 9 dead, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine people were murdered in Chicago over the weekend and more than 50 people were injured in shootings, police said.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to address the latest statistics during a news conference Monday.Officials said the deaths and injuries occurred from 6 p.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.Murders this year are already higher than they were during the same time in 2016 - Chicago's most violent year in recent memory. Overall, shootings and murders are up 50 percent compared to last year, according to the police department.Through Sept. 20, police have recorded 560 murders in 2020 compared to 374 murders during the same time in 2019.One man was killed and another wounded Sunday evening in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.The men, 54 and 66, were outside about 6:45 p.m. near a vehicle in the 6100 block of South Bishop Avenue when someone fired shots, striking the older man in the head and the younger man in the leg, Chicago police said.Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The 54-year-old was listed in good condition.Earlier in the evening, a 20-year-old man died after being dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood with a gunshot wound to his head.The man, 20, was dropped off about 5 p.m. at the hospital, 326 W. 64th St., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on arrival. Details about the shooting were not immediately known.In addition to the shooting deaths, a woman in her 20s with stab wounds was pulled from the North Branch of the Chicago River early Sunday.Saturday evening, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The boy was shot in the head about 9:20 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said. Omar Alvarado was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, officials said. He lived in suburban Harvey.A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two gunmen about 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the West Side. Avion Aldridge was in an alley in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue when two gunmen opened fire, authorities said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and died at the scene, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The suspects left in a light-colored vehicle.Hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was found fatally shot nearby in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Richard Soward was found with unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 5 a.m. in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue, officials said. He died at the scene.Minutes earlier, a 42-year-old man was shot during a backyard gathering in Grand Crossing on the South Side. Rayalecio Purman was in the 7000 block of South Harper Avenue about 4:10 a.m. when someone walked up to him and shot him in the back, officials said. He was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where he died, police said. Purman lived in Englewood.In addition to the Saturday gun violence, a 5-year-old girl was stabbed to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park, according to police, who arrested a potential suspect.The first fatal shooting of the weekend left a 19-year-old man dead Friday night on the South Side. Cornelius Pulthus Jr. was walking in an alley with two other people in the Burnside neighborhood when someone opened fire and struck him in the chest and back, officials said. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said.He died later at the University of Chicago Medical Center. No arrest has been announced in any of the the fatal shootings.Five other teenagers have been wounded in citywide shootings so far over the weekend, in addition to the two who were fatally shot.A 15-year-old boy who was shot in South Shore was the weekend's latest teen victim.He was outside about 5 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up on him in the 7000 block of South Kingston Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said. The teen was struck in the leg and taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was in good condition.Earlier in the afternoon, two 14-year-old boys were shot in West Pullman.Someone in a dark vehicle fired shots at the teens about 3:45 p.m. as they walked in the first block of East 123rd Street, Chicago police said. One boy was struck in the thigh, while the other was struck in the arm. Both were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where they were stabilized.A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side.About 2:10 a.m., he was standing in an alley in the 1300 block of West 64th Street when someone inside a passing silver-colored sedan fired shots at him, Chicago police said.He was struck in the right arm and back, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.On Saturday, another 17-year-old boy was among two people who were shot in Bridgeport on the South Side.A male suspect fired shots about 9:05 p.m. in the 3200 block of South Morgan Street, Chicago police said.The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 36-year-old man showed up to the hospital later in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.