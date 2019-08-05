Chicago weekend violence leaves at least 47 shot, 5 fatally; strains police, hospitals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police patrols were stretched thin and a West Side hospital had to stop accepting patients after a violent Chicago weekend that has left at least 47 people shot, five fatally, across the city.The latest fatal shooting took place in Back of the Yards on the South Side at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Two men, ages 56 and 47, were on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when an offender approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.The 56-year-old man was shot in the neck and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 47-year-old man was shot in the elbow. He was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition. No offenders are in custody yet.Saturday night, resources were strained as officers responded to multiple shootings in Chicago's 10th Police District, which includes West Side neighborhoods such as Lawndale, Douglas Park and Homan Square. The shootings all occurred within a three hour period, resulting in 17 people injured and at least one dead."Throughout the night, we had multiple incidents where there were large gatherings and it was very difficult to protect these crime scenes, so we had to leave cars there and at the same time we had to go out to another one," said 10th District Capt. Gilberto Calderon.Police said all of last night's shootings were gang or drug related.Eight people were shot, one fatally, at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday near West 18th Street and Keeler in Lawnade, police said. Investigators believe that shooting stemmed from a basketball game earlier in the day where police recovered three weapons and had been forced to disperse the crowd, which only reassembled after they left.Demetrius Flowers, 33, was killed in the incident."It's got to stop," said Keith Flowers, the victim's father. "This senseless killing has got to stop. These kids are dying in the streets and now my son has become one of the statistics."Flowers told all parents to "hug your kids tonight."Two hours earlier, a shooting in Douglas Park left seven people injured after detectives say the passenger in a black Camaro engaged a group in a gun battle.The sheer number of shooting victims overwhelmed not just 10th district police but emergency rooms as well. Mt. Sinai Hospital in Douglas Park was forced to go on bypass for several hours.While investigators continue to follow up on last night's shootings, Chicago police are preparing for what could be another busy night. Fifty additional officers are being brought into the 10th district alone in anticipation of retaliatory shootings.Gun violence in Chicago last weekend left eight people dead and 40 others hurt.