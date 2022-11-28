Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 6 fatally in Thanksgiving weekend gun violence across city, police say

A West Pullman, Chicago shooting left two people killed and two more hurt in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street on the South Side, police said.

CHICAGO -- At least 31 people have been shot, six fatally, in Thanksgiving weekend violence across Chicago, police said.

A woman was fatally shot and a boy was wounded Friday night in South Deering on the Far South Side. Kristen Carr, 41, and the boy, 14, were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone driving a black SUV approached them and opened fire, police and the medical examiner's office said. Carr was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children's Hospital.

Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened just after midnight in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12700 block of South Halsted Street, police said. The victims were at a gathering when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Two victims, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital, where they later died, police said. Their identities have been made public. A 27-year-old was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. A fourth victim, shot in the leg, self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition. Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Minutes later, a man was found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. He was discovered about 12:30 a.m. lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said. His age was not known. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Additional information was not available. No arrests were reported.

Hours later, a man was shot and killed during an argument inside a home in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. The 60-year-old was arguing with a man he knew about 3:40 a.m. in a residence in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue when he was shot in the chest, stomach and thigh, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The gunman left a handgun at the scene, which officers later recovered, and fled the residence, police said. He was arrested near the scene shortly after the shooting. Additional details were not available. Area Two detectives are investigating.

On Saturday night, a man was shot to death in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The 40-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 7:50 p.m. while on the street in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. No arrests were reported.

In nonfatal shootings, a 21-year-old man was wounded Saturday morning at a business in the Loop. He was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South Franklin Street, police said. A SWAT team responded to the scene to search for the gunman, who was not observed leaving the building. The 21-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone in a car fired shots around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Area detectives are investigating.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)