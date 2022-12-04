Chicago shootings: 13 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

A shooting outside an Oak Lawn emergency room is believed to be connected to an earlier shooting that left two men dead in Auburn Gresham, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 13 people have been shot, four fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.

SATURDAY

A man and a woman were injured after a shooting inside a Chatham take-out Chinese food restaurant in the 600-block of East 79th Street Saturday on the South Side. Police said an 18-year old man and a 24-year old woman were inside the restaurant when an unidentified gunman walked into the eatery and began firing, striking both victims. An 18-year-old man was brought to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back and is now listed in good condition. A 24-year-old woman was also struck in the back and was able to drive herself to a nearby hospital. She's listed in fair condition. So far, the Area 2 police detectives' investigation into the attack is just getting underway and no one is in custody.

Two men were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Both men, whose ages were unknown, were found by responding officers about 12:55 a.m. in the 800-block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said. One man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, according to police. Officers found a handgun lying next to him at the scene. No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating. About an hour later, a third man was killed in a separate shooting in suburban Oak Lawn, which police believe is connected to the double-murder.

FRIDAY

Two people were shot to death and another critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Austin on the West Side. A man in his 20s and a woman, 29, were traveling south in the 200-block of South Cicero Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Friday when someone in a beige SUV drove up next to them and a person inside began shooting, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the head, armpit and thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. Another driver, a 36-year-old man, crashed his vehicle into another car, police said. He was found with a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the same hospital, where he died. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back. She was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. No one was in custody.

There were 31 people shot, six fatally, in gun violence across the city last weekend.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

