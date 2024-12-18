Chicago White Sox ballpark renamed Rate Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are changing the name of their ballpark from Guaranteed Rate Field to to Rate Field.

"We recently changed our company name from Guaranteed Rate to Rate to make it easier for customers to contact us to help them with their home-buying needs," said Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli. "We are now changing the name of this iconic ballpark to Rate Field. Jerry Reinsdorf and his team have been nothing but amazing to us in this process. We couldn't be happier with our partnership with the Chicago White Sox in this transformation. We are thrilled to showcase our new name on this legendary ballpark for the best fans in baseball in the greatest city in the world."

The ballpark was originally called Comiskey Park, before changing it to U.S. Cellular Field and then Guaranteed Rate Field.

"Rate has long been a valued naming rights partner, sharing the White Sox passion for the Chicago community and sports fans near and far," explains Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. "Like the White Sox, Rate is rooted in Chicago and committed to providing elite service to its customers. We look forward to welcoming fans to Rate Field to enjoy our ballpark experience, creating lasting memories for fans for years to come."