Chicago White Sox name Chris Getz as new GM

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have named Chris Getz as their new senior vice president and general manger, the team announced Thursday.

Getz has spent seven seasons in the baseball operations department, including three at assistant general manager.

Getz also previously played for the White Sox and the Kansas City Royals.

The White Sox named Getz after firing general manager Rick Hahn and executive vice president Kenny Williams.

"Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience within our organization to this role," said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "Most importantly, he knows our players, both at the major league level and in our system, knows our staff and is familiar with all aspects of our baseball operations department.

"Chris has impressed me greatly over the past seven years," Reinsdorf said. "In our conversations together this season, I have become energized by his vision, approach and sense of what this organization needs to become competitive again. With his existing knowledge of the organization, top to bottom, I believe his leadership will provide us with the quickest path forward to our goal, a consistently successful baseball team that competes and plays the game the right way. He will re-energize this organization."