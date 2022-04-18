White Sox game today against Cleveland Guardians postponed by inclement weather

CLEVELAND -- Monday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of bad weather.The game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch after rain and snow fell most of the day and temperatures dropped into the 30s.The teams were rescheduled for a day-night doubleheader on July 12.The postponement washed out a matchup of AL Cy Young Award winners between Chicago's Dallas Keuchel and Cleveland's Shane Bieber.Bieber is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA) was the Cy Young winner with Houston in 2015 while Bieber (0-0, 2.70) won it in 2020.Chicago leads the AL Central despite having several key players on the injured list, including pitchers Lucas Giolito (left abdominal strain) and Lance Lynn (right knee surgery), third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and outfielder AJ Pollock (hamstring).The White Sox are coming off a 4-2 homestand that ended with Sunday's 9-3 loss to Tampa.Cleveland was swept in a three-game series by San Francisco after winning four in a row. The Guardians scored four runs after entering the weekend leading the majors in scoring. Cleveland played its first series at Progressive Field since the club's name change.