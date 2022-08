Frank 'The Big Hurt' Thomas talks 'Field Of Big Dreams'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas joined ABC7 to talk about "Field of Big Dreams" charity.

The mission of 'Field of Big Dreams' is to help fuel dreams, inspire hope, and provide life-changing opportunities for children with cancer, veterans, and their families.

For more information and how to get involved, click here.