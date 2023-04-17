Chicago White Sox game against Philadelphia Phillies Monday night postponed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday night's Chicago White Sox game against the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures.

The game will be made up as a straight doubleheader Wednesday starting at 3:10 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the end of the first game., but not before 6:10 p.m.

Parking lots and gates will open at 2:10 p.m.

Season ticket holders will get a credit for game tickets and parking for Monday's game. Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, Seatgeek and Stubhub can be initiated at the point of purchase, the team said.