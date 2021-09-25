White Sox fans 'garage sale' charity event draws hundreds of fans to Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's no shortage of excitement for the White Sox' upcoming playoff run as fans woke up early to get their hands on some Sox gear while supporting a good cause.The AL Central Division champs have their eyes on a World Series title - and fans are getting ready for what they hope will be a deep playoff run."So excited that my heart is pounding," fan Janel Franklin said. "So I hope we win, I just love the Sox."Hundreds of Sox fans showed up to Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday to load up on all kinds of gear."A seat cushion, a lot of shirts, face mask. A lot of everything," Franklin said, showing off her haul."I call it Christmas Day," fan Joe Bosch said. "I fill up a bag to give a lot of the little stuff to the kids in the neighborhood, and even keep some stuff for the big kids in the house."Bosch and his wife have never missed this charity event run by the Sox. It's a win-win for the fans, the team and hundreds of Chicago based organizations who receive all the proceeds from this event."I love the event," Franklin said. "I come out every year because of the cause, it's a great cause."The Sox usually bring $50,000 - $75,000 in each year from the event, and it returned in-person this year after running online last year."Oh, super excited especially after they just clinched the other day, and then having this garage sale," fan Bill Gordon said. "I haven't been here in over like a year and a half since COVID, so I'm glad it's back again."The White Sox are in good shape heading into the playoffs, and the fans have a special feeling about this team."Well, every year is so special for the Sox," Bosch said. "But since 2005, this is probably the most excited I've been, and can't wait for the next several weeks to unfold."