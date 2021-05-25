Chicago White Sox expand Guaranteed Rate Field capacity to 60%

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox expanded capacity inside Guaranteed Rate Field to 60 percent Monday as they took on the St. Louis Cardinals.More than 24,000 fans were in the stands Monday night, making it the largest attended event in Illinois in more than a year."It's definitely a sign that we're headed the right direction," Samuel Cundari said. "Both of us have been vaccinated, so it's good to get back out here and kind of return to a sense of normalcy."The White Sox went as far as to open up vaccination sites at Guaranteed Rate Field, even offering fans a $25 gift card for anyone who gets a shot before the start of the game.Over the weekend, the Sox featured vaccination-only sections for fans who presented vaccination cards or other proof along with a photo ID.The Chicago Cubs also plan to open up games to more fans Friday by hosting 60% of Wrigley Field's capacity.