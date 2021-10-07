ABC7 makes wager with KTRK in Houston for White Sox-Astros series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In honor of the White Sox series, ABC7 is making a friendly bet with the morning anchor team from our sister station in Houston, KTRK.
Their anchors are Rita Garcia and Samica Knight and they say if the Sox take the series they will send us enough Texas BBQ to feed our entire morning staff!
Now if Houston wins, we will send them boxes and boxes of Chicago's finest deep dish pizza, courtesy of our friends at Giordano's.
Alright Rita and Samica, it's game on!
