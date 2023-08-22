White Sox fire Executive Vice President Ken Williams, General Manager Rick Hahn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox announced they have fired Executive Vice President Ken Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn, effective immediately.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox," said Jerry Reinsdorf, White Sox chairman. "Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years."

Reinsdorf said that "this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels," and said he determined the "best decision for the organization" is to "make a change in our baseball department leadership."

Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president with the Sox and previously served as the team's general manager from 2001 to 2012. Hahn served as the team's general manager for the past 11 seasons as well, and first joined as assistant general manager in 2000.

