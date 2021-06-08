Chicago White Sox giving away free tickets at pop-up COVID vaccine event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The push to get people vaccinated continues in Chicago, where the White Sox and Cook County Health will have a pop-up event where people can get free tickets to another game.
As part of Major League Baseball's "vaccinate at the plate" initiative, the Chicago White Sox and Cook County Health will hold pop-up vaccination events Guaranteed Rate Field during the series against the Toronto Blue Jays starting Tuesday.
Fans can get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and if they do, they will receive two tickets for either that night's game, another game in the series against Toronto or during an upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays from June 14-16.
Vouches can be redeemed at the Advance Ticket Windows inside the park or at the White Sox Box Office at Gate 4.
It's another push to get more people vaccinated as the state looks to fully reopen this week.
"We're not done with COVID. I wish we were, but increasingly where we see it show up are in the communities and social networks where people aren't vaccinated yet," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
Monday night, shortstop Tim Anderson joined the effort to get more people vaccinated. He stopped by a Mariano's in the Douglas neighborhood. The grocery store chain is also giving away a million dollars or free groceries for a year to five people as an incentive to get their shot.
Fans are encouraged to make an appointment for a shot on the Cook County Health website. Appointments are available 90 minutes before the first pitch. Walk-up appointments will also be available.
