coronavirus chicago

City announces 3 winners in Chicago Winter Design Challenge

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city has picked three winners from over 600 submissions to their Winter Dining Challenge.

The team of judges chose three designs that "capture the spirit of Chicago while providing feasible and safe options for Chicagoans to enjoy dining out as temperatures drop," according to a statement from the city.

EMBED More News Videos

Each winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and opportunities to pilot their idea at restaurants and bars in the city.



RELATED: Chicago restaurants hope new small business grants from Illinois will keep them open

The winners are Amy Young's Cozy Cabins, Neil Reindel's Block Party and Ellie Henderson's Heated Tables.

Young's design utilized parking spaces for small modular adjoining "cabins."

"Our Cozy Cabins idea focused on creating a warm, welcoming experience to encourage Chicago residents to safely dine in rather than take out," said Young of ASD | SKY said in a statement. "We wanted to create an outdoor destination centered around new experiences, neighborhood connections, and a sense of community-elements lost while dining at home. We hope this idea helps support small businesses and safely bring people together during this difficult year."

Reindel took a flexible approach with his design, which could be implemented for many different sites and street designs.

"We are excited to have had the chance to reimagine our public spaces and provide Chicagoans an opportunity to experience the city in a fun and unique way. Chicago has always been a resilient city when faced with difficult times," Reindel said in a statement. "With Block Party we wanted to provide a warm place for people to reconnect as we move forward through the winter and into 2021."

Henderson modified the Japanese Kotatsu as an economical way to keep warm when the weather outside is frightful.

The winners of the Winter Design Challenge will each receive a $5,000 cash prize.

The Illinois Restaurant Association will also be working with IDEO to select local construction firms to implement the winning designs at restaurants through a pilot program.

EMBED More News Videos

Each winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and opportunities to pilot their idea at restaurants and bars in the city.



This pilot program will be administered by the IRA and will be paid for with funds that BMO Harris has contributed.

"We expected that the Winter Design Challenge would attract many great ideas, but the number of unique, innovative suggestions was staggering," said David Casper, Chair and CEO, BMO Harris Bank in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoriver northcontestscoronavirus chicagowinterrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot announces 'Together We Rise' recovery initiative
IL reports 3,059 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
Council meets virtually as Chicago budget update looms
IL reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
IL reports 3,059 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
Willie Wilson, Chicago businessman and U.S. Senate candidate, has COVID-19
Corey Crawford not returning to Blackhawks next season
Biden calls for new date for town hall debate after Trump pulls out
Protests erupt in Wauwatosa, Wis. after no charges for police officer in killing of Black teen
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Show More
Chicago announces effort to improve local early childhood education
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Woman hit 3 Chicago police officers with SUV
Rise Naperville recreational marijuana dispensary opens
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Thursday
More TOP STORIES News