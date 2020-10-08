City announces 3 winners in Chicago Winter Design Challenge

The team of judges chose three designs that "capture the spirit of Chicago while providing feasible and safe options for Chicagoans to enjoy dining out as temperatures drop," according to a statement from the city.
The winners are Amy Young's Cozy Cabins, Neil Reindel's Block Party and Ellie Henderson's Heated Tables.
Young's design utilized parking spaces for small modular adjoining "cabins."
"Our Cozy Cabins idea focused on creating a warm, welcoming experience to encourage Chicago residents to safely dine in rather than take out," said Young of ASD | SKY said in a statement. "We wanted to create an outdoor destination centered around new experiences, neighborhood connections, and a sense of community-elements lost while dining at home. We hope this idea helps support small businesses and safely bring people together during this difficult year."
Reindel took a flexible approach with his design, which could be implemented for many different sites and street designs.
"We are excited to have had the chance to reimagine our public spaces and provide Chicagoans an opportunity to experience the city in a fun and unique way. Chicago has always been a resilient city when faced with difficult times," Reindel said in a statement. "With Block Party we wanted to provide a warm place for people to reconnect as we move forward through the winter and into 2021."
Henderson modified the Japanese Kotatsu as an economical way to keep warm when the weather outside is frightful.
The winners of the Winter Design Challenge will each receive a $5,000 cash prize.
The Illinois Restaurant Association will also be working with IDEO to select local construction firms to implement the winning designs at restaurants through a pilot program.
This pilot program will be administered by the IRA and will be paid for with funds that BMO Harris has contributed.
"We expected that the Winter Design Challenge would attract many great ideas, but the number of unique, innovative suggestions was staggering," said David Casper, Chair and CEO, BMO Harris Bank in a statement.