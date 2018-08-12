Chicago woman, 22, shot to death at Skokie hotel

A 22-year-old woman from Chicago was shot to death Saturday night at a hotel in north suburban Skokie, according to police.Lesly Coronel was found with a gunshot wound at 11:49 p.m. after officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Hampton Inn at 5201 Old Orchard Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and a release from Skokie police.Coronel was taken to a hospital where she died. Several people were being interviewed by detectives early Sunday.No charges had been filed. Police were conducting a death investigation.Skokie police said they believed the incident was isolated and that no threat existed to the general public.