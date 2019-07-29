Chicago woman accused of stealing identity of 'Empire' actress Taraji Henson: Report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is accused of stealing the identities of several people, reportedly including an actress from the TV Show "Empire."

Alicia Newby, 29, of Galewood is facing a felony charge of continuing financial crime enterprise after she allegedly gained access to credit card information and identified herself as one of her victims.

At Newby's first court appearance over the weekend, police and court records listed "Empire" star Taraji Henson as one of the victims, reported the Chicago Tribune.

Police said Newby retrieved credit card information through electronic means between July 5 and July 11 in the 600-block of North Lake Shore Drive.

She allegedly had merchandise delivered to a dummy address and had also set up utilities under Henson's name, according to the Tribune.

Newby was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant.
