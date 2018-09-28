A 21-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said her 3-year-old son nearly drowned in a bathtub on Sunday.At about 9:45 p.m., police responded to a home the 1700-block of East 79th Street in response to report that a boy who almost drowned in a bathtub. The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition with fluid in the lungs.Authorities said Celeste Christian told them she left the boy in a bathtub to check on another child, and when she returned, he was found unresponsive. But police discovered that Christian had posted on social media that boy was dead prior to the incident.Police said Friday that Christian has been charged with aggravated battery of a child under 13 and attempted first degree murder.DCFS spokesman Neil Skene said the department opened an investigation into Christian on Monday for allegations of inadequate supervision, torture and "substantial risk of physical injury or environment injurious to health and welfare."The department also investigated Christian in February for an allegation of providing "inadequate food," but that allegation was determined to be unfounded, Skene said.The 3-year-old boy remained hospitalized Friday but "has been removed from the ventilator and is talking," Skene said. A younger child was with an aunt. DCFS plans to take protective custody of both children.