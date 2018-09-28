Chicago woman charged after son, 3, nearly drowns in bathtub

A Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said her 3-year-old son nearly drowned in a bathtub on Sunday.At about 9:45 p.m., police responded to a home the 1700-block of East 79th Street in response to report that a boy who almost drowned in a bathtub. The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition with fluid in the lungs.Investigators said the mother told them she left the boy unattended and when she returned back, she discovered him limp and floating on top of the water. She was taken into custody and the Department of Child and Family Services was notified.Police said Friday that Celeste Christian, 21, has been charged with aggravated battery of a child under 13 and attempted first degree murder.