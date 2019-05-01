Chicago woman killed in Hawaii helicopter crash

HONOLULU -- A Chicago woman is one of three people, including the pilot, who died when a tour helicopter crashed on a street in a suburb of Honolulu.The Medical Examiner's Department in Honolulu identified one of the two passengers on the helicopter as 28-year-old Ryan McAuliffe of Chicago.The helicopter's pilot, who also died, was identified by his family as 28-year-old Joseph Berridge. Identification of the third victim, also a woman, is pending, the medical examiner's office said. The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, which helps tourists, told Hawaii News Now the unidentified victim was from Australia.Berridge moved from New Mexico to Honolulu two weeks ago, his father told the Associated Press. He was the pilot of a four-seat Robinson R44 aircraft that crashed Monday morning on a residential two-lane road in Kailua, his father, Bobby Berridge, said."It was always my son's dream to go to Hawaii and fly tours for a couple of years," Bobby Berridge said. His son's girlfriend and dog were preparing to join him.Bobby Berridge said his son's employer, Novictor Helicopters, contacted his son's girlfriend about the crash. CEO and chief pilot Nicole Vandelaar declined to confirm the pilot's name."This accident is heartbreaking for everyone, especially the families and friends of the passengers and pilot, who was part of our Novictor family," Vandelaar said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of them."The cause of the crash has not been determined.The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.