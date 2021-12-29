Washington Heights woman missing: 24-year-old last seen months ago, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old woman has reportedly been missing from Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood for months, according to Chicago police.
Akirah Thomas was last seen Aug. 15, and was reported missing from the 10000-block of South Morgan Street, police said in a missing person alert.
Thomas, who has schizophrenia and is bipolar, is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. She may be driving a 2013 navy blue-colored Chevy Malibu, with an Iowa license plate of GCU861.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.
