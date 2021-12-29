Washington Heights woman missing: 24-year-old last seen months ago, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old woman has reportedly been missing from Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood for months, according to Chicago police.Akirah Thomas was last seen Aug. 15, and was reported missing from the 10000-block of South Morgan Street, police said in a missing person alert.Thomas, who has schizophrenia and is bipolar, is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. She may be driving a 2013 navy blue-colored Chevy Malibu, with an Iowa license plate of GCU861.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.