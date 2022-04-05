child pornography

Man facing child porn charges, allegedly recorded more than 100 minors at Chicago, Niles YMCAs

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man facing federal child pornography charges is suspected of recording videos of more than 100 children between the ages of 5 and 17 at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles, the FBI disclosed Tuesday.

Michael Porter, 55, is accused of making the recordings between 2006 and 2020 in locker rooms and bathroom and shower stalls at the High Ridge YMCA at 2424 W. Touhy Ave. and the South Shore YMCA at 6330 S. Stony Island, both in Chicago, and the Leaning Tower YMCA at 6300 W. Touhy Ave. in Niles.


Porter would sometimes leave a recording device in his gym bag and place it where it could capture children showering or in a locker area, the FBI said. He would also make recordings from bathroom or shower stalls.

The new details were released eight months after Porter was charged in federal court of using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and surreptitiously recorded them.

When he was arrested last summer, federal agents seized four hard drives, a cellphone, and a laptop computer that contained pornographic images of children.


The FBI said it is now trying to identify victims who were recorded by Porter. "We believe that there may be over 100 victims ranging from ages 5 to 17 captured on recordings," the FBI said ion a statement.

Anyone with information can contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorewest ridgenileschild pornographyfbi
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
After R Kelly guilty in NY case, Chicago trial date set for 2022
Former Naperville HS basketball coach faces child porn charges
Frankfort restaurant owner filmed up skirts of over 500 young employees: attorneys
Bond set for officer accused of child pornography possession
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,798 new COVID cases, 34 deaths
Michelin awards 23 Chicago restaurants for 2022
Elmhurst father, daughter struck by lightning in Florida
2nd teen charged in Hegewisch shooting death of beloved grandmother
Interview reveals new details in Delphi double murder investigation
Indiana police ID 'I-65 Killer,' linked to 1980s cold case murders
IL COVID update: Google employees return to office after 2 years away
Show More
Pritzker signs bill ensuring teachers' paid COVID time off
CPD investigating break-ins at Loop Macy's, Lenscrafters
Woman killed in Oak Forest was having mental health crisis: family
South Side senior living residents say people sleep in hallways
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
More TOP STORIES News