Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra releases virtual concert showcasing student performers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra put together their first ever virtual concert, because their spring show was cancelled.
Even with the show cancelled, the young musicians still found a way to come together to showcase their talents.
There are 650 young musicians from around the Chicago area in the CYSO- many from Chicago.
The students range in age from 6 to 18.
Each musician recorded their performance, then it was edited together.
The full performance is available on their Facebook page.
