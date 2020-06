Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra releases virtual concert showcasing student performers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra put together their first ever virtual concert, because their spring show was cancelled.Even with the show cancelled, the young musicians still found a way to come together to showcase their talents.There are 650 young musicians from around the Chicago area in the CYSO- many from Chicago.The students range in age from 6 to 18.Each musician recorded their performance, then it was edited together.The full performance is available on their Facebook page