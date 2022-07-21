disability

Chicagoland DPOCC empowers people of color with disabilities

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicagoland Disabled People of Color Coalition empowers people of color with disabilities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicagoland Disabled People of Color Coalition was founded in 2018 to build community among people of color who have disabilities, as well as to raise awareness about their unique challenges.

"We center voices of disabled people of color, their experiences, their stories, their concerns," said Jae Jin Pak, Chicagoland Disabled People of Color Coalition co-founder.

People with disabilities face many barriers. Those barriers can be even greater for people of color.

"You have so many identities that there's a lot going against you," said fellow co-founder Timotheus Gordon Jr.

Pak and Gordon teamed up to the start Chicagoland DPOCC after noticing a lack of diversity in disability rights groups.

"If there isn't an effort to understand that people exist in multiple communities and don't address that in the work that we do, then it's ultimately not going to be as successful," Pak said.

The coalition is sponsored by the Institute on Disability and Human Development at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The groups hosts gatherings and workshops for its members of color who have disabilities and their allies.

Pak and Gordon said they want their members to take pride in who they are.

"Our main goal as far as impact is to not only create a brave space for people of color with disabilities throughout the Chicagoland area, but also to help them advocate for themselves," Gordon said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagodisabilityrace and culture abc7 chicagodisability issues
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISABILITY
New west suburban restaurant hires people with disabilities
These athletes aren't letting disabilities stop them from competing
ESPYS Red Carpet preview highlights disabled athletes
21 Pineapples Shirt Co. celebrates people with Down syndrome
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old released
Northwestern, U of C among 10 most expensive colleges in US
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
No injuries reported in Logan Square fire
Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case: lawsuit
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Pearl Jam cancels concert after heat damages Eddie Vedder's throat
Show More
World War II-era ship emerges in Lake Mead amid climate impacts
US reports 1st polio case in nearly a decade
Illinois reports 6,636 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Stray storms, clearing after sunset
More TOP STORIES News