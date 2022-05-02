'Empty the Shelters': Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society offering $25 adoption fees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the success of recent adoption campaigns, Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society is still working to combat overcrowding at its shelter.
The non-profit is offering reduced adoption fees of just $25 now through May 15, for all animals five months and older, as part the "Empty the Shelters" national adoption event.
The adoption fee offer is for pets at Anti-Cruelty's River North facility and all of its remote adoption centers.
Last month, Chicago animals shelters made a plea for adopters and fosters due to near "catastrophic" overpopulation levels at local rescues.
For more information on available pets, visit the Anti-Cruelty Society's website.
