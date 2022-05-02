pet adoption

'Empty the Shelters': Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society offering $25 adoption fees

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the success of recent adoption campaigns, Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society is still working to combat overcrowding at its shelter.

The non-profit is offering reduced adoption fees of just $25 now through May 15, for all animals five months and older, as part the "Empty the Shelters" national adoption event.

RELATED: 'Out of space': Chicago Animal Care and Control seeks fosters, waives adoption fees for pets

The adoption fee offer is for pets at Anti-Cruelty's River North facility and all of its remote adoption centers.

Last month, Chicago animals shelters made a plea for adopters and fosters due to near "catastrophic" overpopulation levels at local rescues.

RELATED: Local dog from Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago stars in Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

For more information on available pets, visit the Anti-Cruelty Society's website.
