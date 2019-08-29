Federal appeals court upholds assault weapons ban in Chicago, Cook County

By MICHAEL TARM
CHICAGO -- A federal appeals court has upheld an assault weapons ban in Chicago and the rest of Cook County.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that guns rights advocates provided no compelling reason why the court should overturn its 2015 ruling upholding a similar ban in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

In that ruling, the court said Highland Park didn't run afoul of the Second Amendment right to bear arms because residents could still obtain other types of guns for self-defense.

Thursday's unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel rejected the argument the ban in Cook County, which includes Chicago, should be assessed differently because it has higher crime rates.
