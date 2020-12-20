Chicago's top attorney resigns amid botched police raid fallout

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8850905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori LIghtfoot speak about the body camera video showing a CPD raid on a wrong house in 2019.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's top attorney has resigned amid the fallout from a botched CPD raid last year.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced Sunday that she accepted the resignation of Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner effective immediately.Lightfoot went on to thank Flessner for his service, but also said "I am committed to a full review of everything that occurred surrounding this incident, will take corrective action where appropriate, and will hold people accountable."The incident to which the statement is referring was a botched Chicago police raid that occurred last year, of which video was recently released.Lightfoot admitted Thursday that she knew about thewith no clothes on. She called what happened in that home a "colossal failure" and has ordered changes to make sure it doesn't happen again.But late Friday, Lightfoot's office acknowledged that they failed to turn over six videos to Anjanette Young's lawyers that were requested earlier this year, calling it "accidental."The fallout has community groups and activists continuing their calls for major changes to the police department.Some are accusing Lightfoot of scapegoating and hypocrisy.Twenty-four hours after claiming she only learned about the case of Young on Tuesday, Mayor Lightfoot admitted she didn't remember the case until seeing the video for the first time this week and reviewing emails."I don't have any specific recollection of it," Lightfoot said. "It was in November when I was probably focused on budget issues and getting our budget passed through city council."Lightfoot said the city can't let what happened to Young in February 2019 happen again."I have an obligation to make that wrong, right," Lightfoot said Thursday, becoming emotional. "It's been painful, painful and upsetting."Young said she's disappointed by the mayor, who ran on a platform of reform."She let me down," Young said. "I want you to come back to my church and tell me how you're going to fix this."On WVON 1690 AM Friday morning, Lightfoot said she should have done more last year."I wish and I, and I should have dug deeper into Ms. Young's individual case," the mayor said. "Had I done that at the time, I would have found out about it, and asked to see the video, and we would have been talking about this in November of (20)19, not December (20)20."She put her law department on notice, stressing that there cannot be another case like Young's."I told them -- every pleading that they file, every argument that they make, they are ambassadors of our values -- my values as a mayor and our values as an administration, and if they don't get that. That's a problem, and I want them out," Ligthfoot said.The bodycam video shows six seconds elapse between the first knock on Young's door and Chicago police officers using a ram to forcibly break into her apartment."I ran into my living room, tried to grab something to cover myself and before I could do anything, the police were in," Young said. "The room was dark so I could just see lights and scopes on, guns pointed at me."As Young tried to convince CPD that they had the wrong address, an officer - with search warrant in hand - seemed to realize that was true fairly quickly, even as police continued to process her home."If that was your mother, how would you want her be treated?" Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. "You don't train that in academy. We hire people who we think know right from wrong. And if they don't know right from wrong, they don't need to be police officers."While Supt. Brown announced a review of all search warrants Thursday, he said the changes applied to no-knock warrants only, which defense attorneys say represent a very small portion of all those signed off by judges."We need to ensure this never happens again with reforms, policies procedures and accountability for the mistake," Brown said.John Catanzara Jr., head of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, said cops are being scapegoated."Oh, there's no doubt she's trying to deflect the issue from the fact that she was part of a cover-up," Catanzara said. "The same ranting and raving she did about Rahm Emanuel is the same thing she's guilty of equally."The mayor said she wants to personally speak to Young and has reached out to her attorney.But Young said Lightfoot's attempt is too late."This has been going on for two years and before the exposure of the bodycam this week, there was no interaction from this from mayor's office or herself directly to me or my attorney," Young said. "And so years later, now she's sorry. And to be quite honest, that doesn't register to me as sincere at this point."Young's case and the city's attempt to prevent the release of the video prompted the mayor to push for changes and to order the release all the video in her case.Going forward, victims who reach out for case information will get it quickly, including video, the mayor said. The Law Department will review all pending search warrant cases, she said. The video release policy will be reviewed and the mayor wants the timeframe for release shortened.The mayor ordered a top-to-bottom review of the case Thursday."There's a lot of trust that's been breached," Lightfoot said. "I know that there's a lot of trust in me, that's been breached. And I have a responsibility to build back that trust of responsibility, build that trust of our city, of our police department and all of government."