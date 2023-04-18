Chicano Art takes center stage at The Cheech Museum

Actor Cheech Marin donated his iconic collection of Chicano Art to a new museum named in his honor.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Cheech Marin gave an inside look at his seminal collection of Chicano art which is now housed at The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture and Industry in Riverside. Marin discussed his love of art and the need for Latino visibility in the art world.

"Visibility for the uninitiated is all that matters," said Marin. "I want people to see Chicano art and now it's there for you to see."

The actor, comedian and humanitarian fell in love with art at a young age. When he realized that Latinos and Mexican Americans weren't being featured on museum walls, he took it upon himself to buy and promote their art around the world.