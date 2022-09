Chicago Defender honors 'Women of Excellence' at award ceremony

The Chicago Defender is recognizing African American women who inspire others with their leadership and community service.

The "Women of Excellence" awards brought together hundreds of these Chicago women Friday night.

The event is celebrating its 15th year and ABC7's own Will Jones was the night's host.