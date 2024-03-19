Burglar smashes patio door, takes cash, merchandise from 2d Restaurant in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burglar made off with hundreds of dollars in cash and merchandise from 2d restaurant in Lakeview, and it was all caught on video.

The man broke into the restaurant in the 3100-block of North Halsted overnight, smashing his way in through a patio door. He then took cash from the register and merchandise, which the owner said totaled up to a little under $1,000.

The restaurant was closed Monday for repairs, and is expected to reopen Tuesday.

It had previously been broken into in November 2023. No arrests were made in that incident.

No one is currently in custody for the overnight break-in.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood